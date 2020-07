Amenities

parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Charming Mid-Century Modern home on 6+ acres with a pool. Private backyard with plenty of room to play and woods to explore. Highly desired Central Village location. The home has five bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom/office on first floor and three full baths. New appliances in kitchen being installed. Indian Hill Schools. Immediate occupancy