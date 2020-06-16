All apartments in Sidney
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

171 S Lester Avenue

171 S Lester Ave · (937) 498-4725
Location

171 S Lester Ave, Sidney, OH 45365

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 9485 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Unheard of lease rate of only $5 per square foot for office space and heated and cooled shop space. 171 S. Lester is on the east side of the building and contains a total of approximately 9,485 square feet- 4,375 square foot office, with the balance of 5,110 square feet being air conditioned shop.The shop has 480 three phase electric and comes with an air compressor. This attractive building is also available for sale. Built by Ferguson Construction in 2007, this steel and block building is comprised of units 171, 173, 175, and 177 S. Lester Avenue. The interior sizes can vary depending on the occupant's needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 17 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 S Lester Avenue have any available units?
171 S Lester Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 171 S Lester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
171 S Lester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 S Lester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 171 S Lester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sidney.
Does 171 S Lester Avenue offer parking?
No, 171 S Lester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 171 S Lester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 S Lester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 S Lester Avenue have a pool?
No, 171 S Lester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 171 S Lester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 171 S Lester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 171 S Lester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 S Lester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 S Lester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 171 S Lester Avenue has units with air conditioning.
