171 S Lester Avenue

Unheard of lease rate of only $5 per square foot for office space and heated and cooled shop space. 171 S. Lester is on the east side of the building and contains a total of approximately 9,485 square feet- 4,375 square foot office, with the balance of 5,110 square feet being air conditioned shop.The shop has 480 three phase electric and comes with an air compressor. This attractive building is also available for sale. Built by Ferguson Construction in 2007, this steel and block building is comprised of units 171, 173, 175, and 177 S. Lester Avenue. The interior sizes can vary depending on the occupant's needs.