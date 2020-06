Amenities

Located on a high traffic and high visibility road, this building is excellent for retail or office applications. Presently being used as a 2100 sq ft office/showroom with 18' eves. The building has a total of 5,160 square feet total with 2,136 square feet being office and 3,124 square feet being warehouse. Regarding the I&I Sewer Inspection: Area 8, scope due 2021.