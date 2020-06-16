All apartments in Sidney
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

121 W. Poplar Street, # 404

121 West Poplar Street · (419) 738-4776
Location

121 West Poplar Street, Sidney, OH 45365

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
media room
Family living at its best. Bright and cheery smoke free unit with extra large 1+ bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Additional room off of bedroom could be used as child's bedroom or office. Outdoor smoking area w/ picnic table. Coin operated laundry room on onsite and off street parking, Secure entrance with 24/7 security system. On site management. Easy walk to downtown Sidney stores, theater, county and city offices. Pet friendly with restrictions. Income restrictions apply per LIHTC housing regularions.
The building and all units are smoke free. Smokers can use the outdoor smoking area with picnic table. Off street parking in gated lot. Indoor mailboxes off the lobby, coin-operated laundry and large community room with kitchen. Community room is available for private functions. Onsite management. Secure entry with video surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

