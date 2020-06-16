121 W. Poplar Street, # 404

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking lobby media room

Family living at its best. Bright and cheery smoke free unit with extra large 1+ bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Additional room off of bedroom could be used as child's bedroom or office. Outdoor smoking area w/ picnic table. Coin operated laundry room on onsite and off street parking, Secure entrance with 24/7 security system. On site management. Easy walk to downtown Sidney stores, theater, county and city offices. Pet friendly with restrictions. Income restrictions apply per LIHTC housing regularions.

The building and all units are smoke free. Smokers can use the outdoor smoking area with picnic table. Off street parking in gated lot. Indoor mailboxes off the lobby, coin-operated laundry and large community room with kitchen. Community room is available for private functions. Onsite management. Secure entry with video surveillance.