Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2011 Baldwin Rd Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 2 Bathroom, 1.5 Bedroom Rental Condo in Reynoldsburg Schools! - This lovely 2-story condo rental is located in the quiet Barcelona Square Condos in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. This condo home measures nearly 1,100 square feet. Located close to downtown Reynoldsburg, this location affords easy access to Route 256 and I-70. This rental condo is also located close to what will be the U.S. headquarters in Canal Winchester of BrewDog, a Scotland-based brewery and Hidden Lakes Winery that is known for great food and hosting events; perfect for weekend relaxation. This condo is just minutes from dining, shopping and entertainment! Golfing and other outdoor activities are also available at nearby parks and golf courses.



This large 2-bedroom condo boasts an over-sized living and dining area accented with custom flooring and built in shelving. The French doors off the living area lead to a cozy, private patio area.



The charming galley-style kitchen features major appliances, and an abundance of cabinetry. Convenient to the entire first floor you will find the half bathroom with pedestal sink, and Hollywood lighting. The first level also features a large laundry closet.



The master bedroom features a ceiling fan and a large walk-in closet. The large second bedroom boasts a ceiling fan large walk-in closet as well. The neutral carpeting in the bedrooms will match any decor. The large windows in both bedrooms offer an abundance of natural light.



Additional amenities/features include:



- French doors

- Over-sized living room

- Neutral decor

- Over-sized master bedroom

- Abundant closet space

- Private patio

- Pets permitted (under 50lb with breed restrictions)

- Reynoldsburg School Disctrict



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Call us today to request an application



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5756588)