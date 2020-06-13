Apartment List
/
OH
/
perrysburg
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Perrysburg, OH

Finding an apartment in Perrysburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Perrysburg
21 Units Available
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Perrysburg
20 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Perrysburg
10 Units Available
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Perrysburg
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1294 sqft
Redwood® Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Perrysburg

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26693 Amberwood Dr
26693 Amberwood Drive, Wood County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2476 sqft
26693 Amberwood Dr. Perrysburg, OH 43551 - 4 bedroom Perrysburg home with attached 2 car garage. 2 and a half baths and nearly 2500 square feet. Close to Perrysburg shopping and quick access to I75. Schedule a showing or apply at www.
Results within 5 miles of Perrysburg
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Southwyck
19 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Southwyck
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated January 21 at 07:04pm
Southwyck
8 Units Available
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1
5943 Walnut Circle Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$699
670 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Woods! We are a community located in Toledo, OH nestled in a beautiful park like setting offering 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes and 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
557 Federman St
557 Federman Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
752 sqft
Now Leasing and Smartly Priced! - Federman is located in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside of town. Characterized by original hardwood floors, each room is equipped with ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Perrysburg
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
East Toledo
219 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2144 Caledonia St
2144 Caledonia Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1392 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - East Toledo - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty to schedule your showing at (419) 385-5555.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
153 Hausman St Available 06/15/20 1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4109 Packard Road
4109 Packard Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Must See Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath on Packard for Rent In Five Points Area - This Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home at 4109 Packard in the Five Points Area of Toledo Is A Must See! Newer Vinyl Flooring Throughout.
City Guide for Perrysburg, OH

"Meet me in the evening where the river is low. Meet me on the waters of the Ohio." (-- Patty Griffin)

Perrysburg is a city in Wood County, Ohio, with a population of 20,623. It sits along the Maumee River and is effectively a suburb of Toledo, which surpassed it in size many years ago. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Perrysburg, OH

Finding an apartment in Perrysburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Perrysburg 1 BedroomsPerrysburg 2 BedroomsPerrysburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPerrysburg 3 Bedrooms
Perrysburg Apartments with BalconyPerrysburg Apartments with GaragePerrysburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPerrysburg Apartments with Parking
Perrysburg Apartments with PoolPerrysburg Apartments with Washer-DryerPerrysburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsPerrysburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIWestland, MIYpsilanti, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHRomulus, MI
Monroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MI
Wayne, MISouth Monroe, MISouthgate, MIFlat Rock, MITaylor, MIRiverview, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Owens Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Ann ArborWashtenaw Community College
The University of Findlay