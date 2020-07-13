Apartment List
/
OH
/
perrysburg
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Perrysburg, OH with pool

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Perrysburg
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
21 Units Available
Perrysburg
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Results within 5 miles of Perrysburg
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Southwyck
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated January 21 at 07:04pm
8 Units Available
Southwyck
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.
Results within 10 miles of Perrysburg
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
186 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reynolds Corners
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.

Similar Pages

Perrysburg 1 BedroomsPerrysburg 2 BedroomsPerrysburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPerrysburg 3 Bedrooms
Perrysburg Apartments with BalconyPerrysburg Apartments with GaragePerrysburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPerrysburg Apartments with Parking
Perrysburg Apartments with Washer-DryerPerrysburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsPerrysburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIWestland, MIYpsilanti, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHRomulus, MI
Monroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MI
Wayne, MISouth Monroe, MISouthgate, MIFlat Rock, MITaylor, MIRiverview, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Owens Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Ann ArborWashtenaw Community College
The University of Findlay