14 Studio Apartments for rent in Parma, OH

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Parma
6087 Ridge Rd
6087 Ridge Rd, Parma, OH
Studio
$1,200
980 sqft
For rent: Rent approximately 980 sq. ft. of a 3000 sq. ft. building. The 980 sq. ft. consist of (4) 9x11 private offices, a waiting area and other space. Was used as a doctor's office.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Ohio City
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 17 at 02:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Tremont
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
15644 Madison Ave - 102
15644 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$1,500
1165 sqft
This is very nice suite that is on the street level and has foot trafic great for chiropractor, Physical Therapy or any other person looking to grow there business, can be retrofitted to specific needs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Gateway District
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
6 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,295
565 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 02:10 PM
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$630
450 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
$
81 Units Available
Gateway District
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
17515 South Miles
17515 South Miles Road, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$3,000
8162 sqft
Commercial property 3 minutes from I-480 Lee Rd. exit. Total sq ft is 8,162; 927 of that are five offices with two bathrooms, central air, and heat. The other 7,235 is heated warehouse space with a loading dock and drive in door.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4131 West Streetsboro Rd
4131 West Streetsboro Road, Richfield, OH
Studio
$3,000
2800 sqft
3600 sq. ft. office/retail space in the heart of Richfield, at the Northeast corner of Rt 303 & Rt 21. Close to major interstates (I-77, I-80 Ohio Turnpike, I-271). High-traffic area with a traffic count of 23,160 cars/day.
