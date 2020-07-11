Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Parma, OH with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Parma apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
$
47 Units Available
Parma
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
$
30 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$747
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Parma
Verified

1 of 30

8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
$
44 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$728
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 8

14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
$
5 Units Available
Tremont
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Results within 10 miles of Parma
Verified

1 of 27

99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
$
43 Units Available
Civic Center
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 26

1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
$
270 Units Available
Playhouse Square
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,448
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,265
1764 sqft
Raise the curtain on a premier residential experience at The Lumen in the heart of the vibrant Playhouse Square district in downtown Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 14

12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
$
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 9

2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
$
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Verified

1 of 14

1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
$
3 Units Available
Downtown
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Verified

1 of 9

1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
$
17 Units Available
Gateway District
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
$
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Verified

1 of 24

1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
$
4 Units Available
Avenue District
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
Verified

1 of 5

1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 11

1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
$
13 Units Available
Gateway District
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huron Square in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
$
81 Units Available
Gateway District
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Verified

1 of 31

10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
$
5 Units Available
University Circle
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Parma, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Parma apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Parma apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

