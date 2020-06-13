Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Norwood, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Norwood
1 Unit Available
1933 Hudson Avenue - 1
1933 Hudson Avenue, Norwood, OH
7 Bedrooms
$4,199
2000 sqft
Student Housing! Renovated 7 Bed 2 Bath Available Near Xavier! Value living in a home that is totally renovated and close to academics and entertainment!   - New cabinets - Granite countertops - New splash - New flooring - In-unit laundry - New

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Norwood
1 Unit Available
2539 Melrose Avenue - 2
2539 Melrose Ave, Norwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd Fl unit~Hdwd thru out~large rooms~Dining room could be used as 3rd bdrm~back balcony~coin laundry in bsmt~off street parking~Right by 71 hgwy~Walk to Rookwood Commons! Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Ridge
9 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Ridge
4 Units Available
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$759
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Verified

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
650 sqft
2560 MADISON RD APT 3 Available 07/06/20 Charming Studio Apartment - 2560 Madison has old world charm located in the heart of Hyde Park. Beautiful gas fireplaces and french doors lead to an elegant sun room, where you can enjoy a quiet moment.
Verified

Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
$
Oakley
Contact for Availability
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,349
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pleasant Ridge
1 Unit Available
5729 Montgomery Road
5729 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Los Angeles style living...right here in Cincy! New Luxury Finishes designed and built by our Los Angeles based team. W/D in unit, stainless steel appliances, Quartz Ctps, Dedicated Fiber WiFi. This unit has a balcony and is available June 22.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evanston
1 Unit Available
3524 Hudson Avenue 2
3524 Hudson Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Spacious 2 Family Near I71, Xavier, Hyde Park - Property Id: 229931 Spacious 4 bedroom on 2nd and 3rd floors of a 2 family home. Carpeted on 3rd floor. Hardwood floors on 2nd floor. Central A/C. Coin-op laundry in basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avondale
1 Unit Available
907 Lexington Ave
907 Lexington Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
6 Bedrooms
$1,765
2500 sqft
Victorian 6 Bedroom House - Property Id: 218490 Large and beautiful fully renovated and remodeled six bedroom mansion styled victorian house. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and walk in pantry. New central air and heating system.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bond Hill
1 Unit Available
1201 Franklin Ave 8
1201 Franklin Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
700 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed in Bond Hill Area - Property Id: 188801 Completely renovated building - gorgeous upgrades. Nothing like it in the area, on the bus route, literally right off the 562. Close to everything. This 2 bedroom unit over 700 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
3868 Isabella Ave
3868 Isabella Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is the second floor of a 2 story home. The unit has been updated - bathroom, carpet, kitchen (need new pics!). Lots of closets and storage. Large deck and backyard. Animal-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
3515 Clarkwood Place
3515 Clark Wood Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1696 sqft
Classic Tudor style home on quite no outlet Lane, short walk to all Hyde Park Square offers! 2 year lease.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Avondale
1 Unit Available
1035 Dana Avenue
1035 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Secured Apartment with balcony, Stainless steel appliances, garage, central air and located directly across from Xavier!!

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2900 Linwood Avenue
2900 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5153 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom rental in Hyde Park with access to pool. Fireplace in living room. Owner pays heat, water and trash. Available unit is 2nd floor of home only.
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$912
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Taylors Landing
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hartwell
20 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dayton
124 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,314
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Norwood, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Norwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

