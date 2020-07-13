/
apartments with pool
12 Apartments for rent in Northfield, OH with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Results within 1 mile of Northfield
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
8697 Kingfisher Ln
8697 Kingfisher Lane, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
An awesome townhouse waiting for you to make it home. Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desirable Huntsford Farm. Large deck off the back the home provides additional space to relax or entertain.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Northfield
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Absolutely lives like a single family home. Beautifully Updated.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sussex
19825 Winslow Rd
19825 Winslow Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
678 sqft
Remodeled third floor unit in eastern Shaker. New paint, carpet, kitchenette and refreshed bathroom. The unit has all new windows and two new window unit air conditioners. The kitchenette has an apartment size refrigerator with freezer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
4404 E. 156th St UP
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$735
700 sqft
Two Bedroom Unit-Up - Property Id: 64327 This is a recently renovated 2 bedroom upper unit. Unit will be available to rent Jun 1, 2020. This home is a few blocks from the new JFK High School and Whitney M Young Gifted and Talented School .
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
Malvern
2914 Attleboro Rd
2914 Attleboro Road, Shaker Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5407 sqft
Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained.
