21 Apartments for rent in North Olmsted, OH with gym
"Me Oh My O, Me and Guy O, Freer than a bird, 'cause we're rockin' Ohio." (-- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Around the World")
In the indisputably wise words of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Drew Carey, Ohio is rocking. In fact, there are a number of fabulous bands that hail from this state, including the Black Keys and Hawthorne Heights. In northeast Ohio lies the city of North Olmsted, a quaint and charming little center of Middle America, and its just such a gosh-darn great place to live. Four seasons, oodles of gentle, mostly edible, attractions, and votes that really do count, North Olmsted is the stuff of dreams -- if your dreams are about tightly knit neighborhoods and oversized burgers. But seriously, North Olmsted is a rare bird for Ohio, as it has a fairly low cost of living. Need more? North Olmsted is also close to Cleveland and Lake Erie, so big city fun and water sports are just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Come on over, the livings just fine. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Olmsted renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.