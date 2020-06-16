All apartments in North Canton
Last updated June 16 2020

603 North Main Street - 2

603 North Main Street · (234) 231-0691
Location

603 North Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath SECOND FLOOR duplex right on Main Street in North Canton. It is within walking distance to the grocery store, library and parks. It has two bedrooms, large bathroom, kitchen and living room, a window air conditioner, and attic space for storage. All hardwood floors. An electric stove and refrigerator are supplied.

Rent is $620/ month with a utilities fee of $120 for water, sewer, trash and gas. Tenant pays electric. A security deposit of $620 will be required.

Sorry, no smoking indoors.
No pets.
No Section 8.

This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 North Main Street - 2 have any available units?
603 North Main Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Canton, OH.
What amenities does 603 North Main Street - 2 have?
Some of 603 North Main Street - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 North Main Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
603 North Main Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 North Main Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 603 North Main Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Canton.
Does 603 North Main Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 603 North Main Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 603 North Main Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 North Main Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 North Main Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 603 North Main Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 603 North Main Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 603 North Main Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 603 North Main Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 North Main Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 North Main Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 North Main Street - 2 has units with air conditioning.
