603 North Main Street - 2

Property Amenities

This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath SECOND FLOOR duplex right on Main Street in North Canton. It is within walking distance to the grocery store, library and parks. It has two bedrooms, large bathroom, kitchen and living room, a window air conditioner, and attic space for storage. All hardwood floors. An electric stove and refrigerator are supplied.



Rent is $620/ month with a utilities fee of $120 for water, sewer, trash and gas. Tenant pays electric. A security deposit of $620 will be required.



Sorry, no smoking indoors.

No pets.

No Section 8.



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.