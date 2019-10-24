Very open and spacious home for your enjoyment. This house is laid out for maximum entertainment! Large room near the entry can be used as a dining room or den. Relax in the large great room with a two-story stone fireplace. Dine in the eat-in large kitchen with views of the backyard and open to the great room. Kitchen has granite counters and all new appliances. First floor laundry room. Upstairs you will find a very large master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and a large separate master bath. There are two additional bedrooms and full bath on the second story. Need more room for fun and games? Check out the finished basement with two large open rooms and a full bath!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9520 Wintersweet Lane have any available units?
9520 Wintersweet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New California, OH.
What amenities does 9520 Wintersweet Lane have?
Some of 9520 Wintersweet Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 Wintersweet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9520 Wintersweet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.