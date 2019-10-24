9520 Wintersweet Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Very open and spacious home for your enjoyment. This house is laid out for maximum entertainment! Large room near the entry can be used as a dining room or den. Relax in the large great room with a two-story stone fireplace. Dine in the eat-in large kitchen with views of the backyard and open to the great room. Kitchen has granite counters and all new appliances. First floor laundry room. Upstairs you will find a very large master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and a large separate master bath. There are two additional bedrooms and full bath on the second story. Need more room for fun and games? Check out the finished basement with two large open rooms and a full bath!