All apartments in New California
Find more places like 9520 Wintersweet Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New California, OH
/
9520 Wintersweet Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

9520 Wintersweet Lane

9520 Wintersweet Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9520 Wintersweet Lane, New California, OH 43064

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very open and spacious home for your enjoyment. This house is laid out for maximum entertainment! Large room near the entry can be used as a dining room or den. Relax in the large great room with a two-story stone fireplace. Dine in the eat-in large kitchen with views of the backyard and open to the great room. Kitchen has granite counters and all new appliances. First floor laundry room. Upstairs you will find a very large master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and a large separate master bath. There are two additional bedrooms and full bath on the second story. Need more room for fun and games? Check out the finished basement with two large open rooms and a full bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 Wintersweet Lane have any available units?
9520 Wintersweet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New California, OH.
What amenities does 9520 Wintersweet Lane have?
Some of 9520 Wintersweet Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 Wintersweet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9520 Wintersweet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 Wintersweet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9520 Wintersweet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New California.
Does 9520 Wintersweet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9520 Wintersweet Lane offers parking.
Does 9520 Wintersweet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9520 Wintersweet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 Wintersweet Lane have a pool?
No, 9520 Wintersweet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9520 Wintersweet Lane have accessible units?
No, 9520 Wintersweet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 Wintersweet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9520 Wintersweet Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9520 Wintersweet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9520 Wintersweet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHLondon, OHSunbury, OHGroveport, OHBlacklick Estates, OHJohnstown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus