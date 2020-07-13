/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
76 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Monroe, OH
1 Unit Available
103 Kaitlin Way,
103 Kaitlin Way, Monroe, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
103 Kaitlin Way 4BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional 4BR/2.
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
1 Unit Available
Amanda-Oneida
2009 Oxford State Road,
2009 Oxford State Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
684 sqft
2009 Oxford State Road, Available 07/17/20 2009 Oxford State Rd 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to view our affordable 2BR/1BA ranch home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
11 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
32 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$888
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
27 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,108
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
7 Units Available
University
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
5 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
1 Unit Available
Trenton
717 Clara Dr
717 Clara Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1376 sqft
717 Clara Dr Available 08/08/20 717 Clara Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our stunning 3BR/2BA home for rent in Trenton, Oh! This place has updated flooring, updated bathrooms, an updated open kitchen, a huge living room,
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
Trenton
208 Madison Avenue,
208 Madison Avenue, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1238 sqft
208 Madison Avenue, Available 07/24/20 208 Madison Ave 3BR/1BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to check out our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Trenton.
1 Unit Available
Trenton
619 Alpine Place,
619 Alpine Place, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
619 Alpine 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Trenton. This beautiful home has a 2 car attached garage and has been completely updated with windows and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 Unit Available
Barbara Park
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
3753 Lacy Court
3753 Lacy Court, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Springhill
1905 Dix Road
1905 Dix Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
862 sqft
1905 Dix Road Available 07/24/20 1905 Dix 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
Trenton
921 Charles Street,
921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1678 sqft
921 Charles Street, Available 07/17/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton.
1 Unit Available
6817 Lady Abigail Drive
6817 Lady Abigail Dr, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brand new house in Mason. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent.
1 Unit Available
Trenton
259 West Aberdeen Drive,
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1486 sqft
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Available 07/24/20 259 W Aberdeen Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come by and check out our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Trenton.
1 Unit Available
Springhill
2009 Brell Drive,
2009 Brell Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
864 sqft
2009 Brell Drive, Available 08/02/20 2009 Brell Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Check out our Recently Renovated cute and cozy 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown.
1 Unit Available
University
915 North University Boulevard,
915 University Boulevard, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
915 North University Boulevard, Available 08/07/20 915 N University Blvd 3BR/1.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Middletown.