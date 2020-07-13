All apartments in Marion
Mallard Landing Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:56 PM

Mallard Landing Apartments

1205 Lake Blvd · (740) 227-8188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1205 Lake Blvd, Marion, OH 43302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121501 · Avail. Jul 24

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 121507 · Avail. Aug 15

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1001 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mallard Landing Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
Both students and families find living at Mallard Landing to be a dream come true due to its serene location on a quiet street just on the edge of town. The surroundings can be enjoyed from your private balcony or patio, or by looking out one of your many windows. You will live in complete comfort in these apartment homes, all of which feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. All homes come complete with a fully-equipped kitchen, lots of closet space, and central air-conditioning. Plus, our professional management team runs a clothes care center in each building, making laundry day a breeze for everyone!

Mallard Landing is in the perfect location for enjoying all that Marion has to offer, with restaurants, shopping malls, and entertainment all close by. The Ohio State University at Marion is less than 10 minutes away, as are a number of public schools for children of all ages. The city provides curb-to-curb, demand response transit bus service, which means residents can easily catch a bus to the University or anywhere else that they need to reach within the city limits. There are also plenty of amenities around Mallard Landing that can easily be reached on foot. Visit the community today to see why it could be your next dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $249 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (one-time)
fee: $25 for one pet; $40 for 2 pets (cats or dogs)
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mallard Landing Apartments have any available units?
Mallard Landing Apartments has 2 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mallard Landing Apartments have?
Some of Mallard Landing Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mallard Landing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mallard Landing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mallard Landing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mallard Landing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mallard Landing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mallard Landing Apartments offers parking.
Does Mallard Landing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mallard Landing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mallard Landing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mallard Landing Apartments has a pool.
Does Mallard Landing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mallard Landing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mallard Landing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mallard Landing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Mallard Landing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mallard Landing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
