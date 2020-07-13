Mallard Landing Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park internet access

Both students and families find living at Mallard Landing to be a dream come true due to its serene location on a quiet street just on the edge of town. The surroundings can be enjoyed from your private balcony or patio, or by looking out one of your many windows. You will live in complete comfort in these apartment homes, all of which feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. All homes come complete with a fully-equipped kitchen, lots of closet space, and central air-conditioning. Plus, our professional management team runs a clothes care center in each building, making laundry day a breeze for everyone!



Mallard Landing is in the perfect location for enjoying all that Marion has to offer, with restaurants, shopping malls, and entertainment all close by. The Ohio State University at Marion is less than 10 minutes away, as are a number of public schools for children of all ages. The city provides curb-to-curb, demand response transit bus service, which means residents can easily catch a bus to the University or anywhere else that they need to reach within the city limits. There are also plenty of amenities around Mallard Landing that can easily be reached on foot. Visit the community today to see why it could be your next dream home.