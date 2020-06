Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Adorable studio unit available!



This apartment rents for $695 per month and that includes all of your utilities!



- Walking distance to Mariemont Square

- All Utilities Included

- Charming/Quiet Street

- Walking distance to Parks and Local Shops!

- Large Windows for Natural Light!



This property is cat and dog-friendly!

- $50 monthly fee

- $150 refundable security deposit



Call or text to schedule your showing today!

Phone: 513-321-7000

Website: www.spspartners.com

Instagram: @spspartners

Mariemont was assigned a national historic landmark in 2007. This storybook town has boundless character and many things to walk to! There are parks, independent ventures and shops, cafes, etc. Mariemont Village is located on Camden Avenue and a 10 minute walk to Mariemont Square! Enjoy living on a quiet street in a nice clean complex!