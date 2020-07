Amenities

Check out this newly renovated farm home within eyesight of Western Reserve Local Schools. Right on 224 in Berlin Center, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on just under 2 acres surrounded by 72 acres of farmed fields. 1st floor master bedroom with Jack & Jill shared entrance to the main floor full bath. Extra large living room the adjoins to the enclosed patio overlooking this beautiful property. The 2 additional bedrooms round out this upstairs, 1 being the original master bedroom to the home, the other a bonus/bed room combination. All adult occupants must fill in an online application that runs credit criminal and eviction history. No Section 8. No Smoking. No Pets.