/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
96 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincoln Village, OH
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
644 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Village
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Wexford-Thornapple
1 Unit Available
5379 Cypress Chase
5379 Cypress Chase, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
792 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. This 2nd Floor Unit Offers A Spacious Living room, Private Patio, Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, All Electric Unit, Gated Community With A Pool.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Village
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Holt-Alkire
13 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Golfview Woods
84 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
761 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,090
712 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
732 sqft
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
888 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sweetwater
4 Units Available
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mill Run
4 Units Available
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Scioto Woods
1 Unit Available
Meadowood
1248 Warble Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$633
576 sqft
Meadowood Apartments provides an attractive living community with amenities you want, at a price you'll love. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed to give you the lifestyle you deserve.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Mill Run
1 Unit Available
3668 Lacey Woods Park
3668 Lacey Woods Park, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,017
597 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
South Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
965 D Forest Creek Drive East
965 Forest Creek Dr E, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 965 D Forest Creek Drive East in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln Village
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Columbus
67 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
988 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,240
748 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Tuttle West
12 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
780 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Short North
1 Unit Available
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1102 sqft
The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tuttle
8 Units Available
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tuttle
19 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
754 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Similar Pages
Lincoln Village 2 BedroomsLincoln Village Accessible ApartmentsLincoln Village Apartments with Balcony
Lincoln Village Apartments with GymLincoln Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLincoln Village Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OH
Grove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OH