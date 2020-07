Amenities

Single Family West Columbus - WOW! What a home! You DO NOT want to miss out on this gorgeous home!!! With 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 separate kitchens, a full basement, 2 car garage, back yard, and much more, this will be everything you need for any size family! Be sure to contact us immediately to schedule your personal tour!



ERA Real Solutions Property Management

No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5169154)