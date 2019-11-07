208 E Hubert Ave.

Two bedroom house with detached garage - Two bedroom house with a detached garage.
This is a nice remodeled cape cod. Two bedrooms with full bath Washer Dryer hookups Good size Kitchen with plenty of storage. Two car detached garage with additional storage and patio on the side. Nice size yard for entertaining
No pets
Metro accepted
call or txt Roger 740-243-7976 or Jessica 740-707-4104 for a showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
