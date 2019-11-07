208 E Hubert Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Two bedroom house with detached garage - Two bedroom house with a detached garage.



This is a nice remodeled cape cod. Two bedrooms with full bath

Washer Dryer hookups

Good size Kitchen with plenty of storage.

Two car detached garage with additional storage and patio on the side.

Nice size yard for entertaining



No pets



Metro accepted



call or txt Roger 740-243-7976 or Jessica 740-707-4104 for a showing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5290006)