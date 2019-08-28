Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

1272 E. Allen Street Available 10/01/19 Newly renovated Ranch Style Home in the heart of Lancaster !! - A must see. Beautifully remodeled Ranch just a short walk to Fairfield Medical Center, shopping, schools and parks. Vaulted ceilings with large structural beams accent the new Pergo laminate flooring in the living room, dining area and kitchen.



The stunning floor to ceiling white stone fireplace, with new ceiling fans and fixtures highlight the main living space. Remodeled kitchen with new Refrigerator, dishwasher and subway tile back splash. 3 bedrooms with fresh paint and plush carpet.



2 full baths renovated with wood plank tile, new vanities, tub and shower. Large first floor laundry. New metal roof in 2017. The large windows overlooking the spacious wooded lot and creek will impress!



Will allow small dogs. Sorry NO cats allowed



***Move in date is flexible - please ask.



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



No Cats Allowed



