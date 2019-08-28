All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1272 E. Allen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, OH
/
1272 E. Allen Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

1272 E. Allen Street

1272 East Allen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1272 East Allen Street, Lancaster, OH 43130

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1272 E. Allen Street Available 10/01/19 Newly renovated Ranch Style Home in the heart of Lancaster !! - A must see. Beautifully remodeled Ranch just a short walk to Fairfield Medical Center, shopping, schools and parks. Vaulted ceilings with large structural beams accent the new Pergo laminate flooring in the living room, dining area and kitchen.

The stunning floor to ceiling white stone fireplace, with new ceiling fans and fixtures highlight the main living space. Remodeled kitchen with new Refrigerator, dishwasher and subway tile back splash. 3 bedrooms with fresh paint and plush carpet.

2 full baths renovated with wood plank tile, new vanities, tub and shower. Large first floor laundry. New metal roof in 2017. The large windows overlooking the spacious wooded lot and creek will impress!

Will allow small dogs. Sorry NO cats allowed

***Move in date is flexible - please ask.

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4868861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 E. Allen Street have any available units?
1272 E. Allen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, OH.
What amenities does 1272 E. Allen Street have?
Some of 1272 E. Allen Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 E. Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1272 E. Allen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 E. Allen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1272 E. Allen Street is pet friendly.
Does 1272 E. Allen Street offer parking?
No, 1272 E. Allen Street does not offer parking.
Does 1272 E. Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1272 E. Allen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 E. Allen Street have a pool?
No, 1272 E. Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1272 E. Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 1272 E. Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 E. Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1272 E. Allen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1272 E. Allen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1272 E. Allen Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Pickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHBlacklick Estates, OHJohnstown, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus