Lancaster, OH
1060 Sugar Grove Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1060 Sugar Grove Rd

1060 Sugar Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Sugar Grove Road, Lancaster, OH 43130

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Home in Lancaster -
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Home right outside of Lancaster! Newly renovated with new interior/exterior paint, kitchen and flooring. Spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor. This home sits on a large corner lot. 1 car detached garage. Pets with owner approval.

Rent $1099 per month. Security Deposit is $1099.

This property does not accept metro at this time

For all inquiries and to schedule a showing, TEXT (614) 842-7762.

Property Managed by Rise Mgmt Co.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4520801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Sugar Grove Rd have any available units?
1060 Sugar Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, OH.
Is 1060 Sugar Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Sugar Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Sugar Grove Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Sugar Grove Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Sugar Grove Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Sugar Grove Rd offers parking.
Does 1060 Sugar Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Sugar Grove Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Sugar Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 1060 Sugar Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Sugar Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1060 Sugar Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Sugar Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Sugar Grove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Sugar Grove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Sugar Grove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
