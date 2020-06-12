/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
56 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kenwood, OH
Kenwood
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Results within 1 mile of Kenwood
Blue Ash
15 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Results within 5 miles of Kenwood
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Blue Ash
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Newtown
12 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
Erie Courtyard Apartments
3201 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Renovated 2 BD 2 BA - Great location near Hyde Park Square within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Your new apartment home is located in a secure building and includes a one car garage. You'll also find us to be a pet friendly community.
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Oakley
8 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Oakley
Contact for Availability
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Sixteen Mile Stand
10 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Oakley
Contact for Availability
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1271 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
3571 Erie Avenue 1
3571 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom with Den - Property Id: 287773 Fabulous 1930's 2 family home. This is the first floor spacious apartment.
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
10555 Montgomery Road
10555 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1307 sqft
Prime location, Over 2000sf, & Sycamore Schools! Enjoy maintenance-free living in this 3-level townhome where 1st floor has bedroom & full bath making no steps an option. Finished walkout LL w/ wet bar, Detached Gargage, & more.
Results within 10 miles of Kenwood
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Woodlawn
12 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Taylors Landing
31 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Glendale
Contact for Availability
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
