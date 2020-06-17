All apartments in Highland Heights
Find more places like 337 West Edinburgh Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Heights, OH
/
337 West Edinburgh Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

337 West Edinburgh Dr

337 W Edinburgh Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

337 W Edinburgh Dr, Highland Heights, OH 44143
Highland Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
media room
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Great singe family house for rent, no pets. Partial furniture in the house. Bar and movie theater in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have any available units?
337 West Edinburgh Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Heights, OH.
What amenities does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have?
Some of 337 West Edinburgh Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 West Edinburgh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
337 West Edinburgh Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 West Edinburgh Dr pet-friendly?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Heights.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr offer parking?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr does not offer parking.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 West Edinburgh Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have a pool?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have accessible units?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 West Edinburgh Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHWilloughby Hills, OHLyndhurst, OHEuclid, OHMayfield, OHSouth Euclid, OHBeachwood, OH
Willoughby, OHUniversity Heights, OHEast Cleveland, OHMoreland Hills, OHWarrensville Heights, OHChagrin Falls, OHSolon, OHMaple Heights, OHGarfield Heights, OHBedford, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
John Carroll University