All apartments in Highland Heights
Find more places like 337 West Edinburgh Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Highland Heights, OH
/
337 West Edinburgh Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
337 West Edinburgh Dr
337 W Edinburgh Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
337 W Edinburgh Dr, Highland Heights, OH 44143
Highland Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
media room
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Great singe family house for rent, no pets. Partial furniture in the house. Bar and movie theater in the basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have any available units?
337 West Edinburgh Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Highland Heights, OH
.
What amenities does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have?
Some of 337 West Edinburgh Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 337 West Edinburgh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
337 West Edinburgh Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 West Edinburgh Dr pet-friendly?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Highland Heights
.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr offer parking?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr does not offer parking.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 West Edinburgh Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have a pool?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have accessible units?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 West Edinburgh Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 West Edinburgh Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 West Edinburgh Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
