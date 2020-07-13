Apartment List
OH
hamilton
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

21 Apartments under $800 for rent in Hamilton, OH

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
27 Units Available
West Hamilton
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$738
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/24/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
1113 Franklin Street,
1113 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
1113 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Stop out to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
767 Fairview Avenue,
767 Fairview Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1672 sqft
767 Fairview Avenue, Available 07/17/20 767 Fairview 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful 2BR/1BA, home located in Hamilton had an updated kitchen, dining area, dishwasher, disposal, spacious bedrooms, updated flooring, walk-in

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
808 Prytania Avenue
808 Prytania Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home. New flooring throughout, new appliances, fenced in yard and garage. 24 month lease.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
1211 Franklin Street,
1211 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
614 sqft
1211 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Apply today for this cozy 2BR/1BA home for rent on the West Side of Hamilton. This one-story ranch has laminate flooring, mud room from back door, full unfinished basement, large back yard and patio area.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
1182 Goodman Avenue
1182 Goodman Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
836 sqft
NO MONTHLY PAYMENT TILL SEPTEMBER! Make this property your next home! Our rent to own program allows you a path to home ownership! Are you tired of renting? Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down/Low Monthly
Results within 1 mile of Hamilton
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Results within 5 miles of Hamilton
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$741
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1400 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Results within 10 miles of Hamilton
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
21 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Lockland
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Indian Trace I
5131 Red Cloud Ct, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$923
935 sqft
Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
2082 W Galbraith Rd
2082 West Galbraith Road, North College Hill, OH
Studio
$527
500 sqft
Annabell - Property Id: 303454 Welcome to Annabelle's Place Fully Furnished Apartment Community! This community is an all women's veteran apartment community.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hartwell
8222 Monon Avenue
8222 Monon Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
**THE BEST AND PREFERRED WAY TO CONTACT US IS THROUGH A MESSAGE, not the phone.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
2131 Roosevelt Avenue - 4
2131 Roosevelt Avenue, New Burlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Newly updated, spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartment available in Mt.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Roselawn
7761 Stillwell Rd 1
7761 Stillwell Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
1000 sqft
Large One Bedroom - Property Id: 315448 Nice large quiet one bedroom with hardwood refinished floors, ceiling fans, A/C, spacious closets, dine in dining room with equipped kitchen.

July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report. Hamilton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hamilton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hamilton rents increased slightly over the past month

Hamilton rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hamilton stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Hamilton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hamilton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Hamilton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hamilton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hamilton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hamilton's median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hamilton's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hamilton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hamilton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

