Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH

Finding an apartment in Groveport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winchester
5 Units Available
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
4 Units Available
Orchard Grove
5190 Orchard End, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$679
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1040 sqft
Located in quaint suburban Groveport, Orchard Grove Apartments offer the best of small-town living paired with easy access to work and play in downtown Columbus.
Results within 1 mile of Groveport

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Madison Mills
1 Unit Available
2700 Millview Drive
2700 Millview Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Recently Updated Single Family home with 2 car garage, deck, shed, three seasons room with vaulted ceiling, and master bath.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Schirm Farm
18 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Abby Trails
6 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$903
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2865 Chatsworth Way
2865 Chatsworth Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2865 Chatsworth Way - Property Id: 300788 Must See! Schedule your showing today! Enjoy the beautiful large fenced yard, or the screened porch any time of day.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
720 Napoleon Ave.
720 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
1058 sqft
Whitehall Area Single Family House...OWNER FINANCING!!! Call 614-756-6959....

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
5021 Grimm Drive
5021 Grimm Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2064 sqft
This 4- Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you go through the front door is a nice little sitting area. There is also a half bathroom on the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Walnut Heights
1 Unit Available
2770 Beal Drive
2770 Beal Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
1688 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
4995 Dimson Drive South
4995 Dimson Drive South, Whitehall, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home! White cabinets and vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and vinyl plank throughout most of the house.

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
3072 Huntington Drive
3072 Huntington Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$989
864 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield area. Call 614-756-6959!!! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield Call 614-756-6959!. Eat-in Kitchen, Newer hard wood floors, Spacious yard. Fridge Must have clean rental history for last 18 months.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
1639 Burley Dr.
1639 Burley Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HERE IS THE RANCH YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! NO STEPS! THIS HOME HAS A LARGE BACK YARD, PATIO, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW KITCHEN AND 3 MODERATE SIZED BEDROOMS.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
256 Loxley Drive
256 Loxley Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
905 sqft
Newly remodeled adorable ranch on south end...

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
1699 Dewberry Rd
1699 Dewberry Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
$960
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End SFM ,Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-503-0281 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles.

Last updated April 17 at 09:49pm
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6713 Lagrange Drive
6713 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Not your run of the mill condo in this community! Fully renovated, end unit condo with all new kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, doors, trims, the works. You will fall in love with this home. Welcome home! 1 year lease minimum. $950 deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Groveport
Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
11 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Groveport, OH

Finding an apartment in Groveport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

