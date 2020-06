Amenities

Prime location for your business. Commercial office space available along Wagner Avenue. Building offers 2,940 sq ft of space with 7 private offices, 1 semi private office, Reception space, Lobby/Waiting room, large bullpen and break room. Ample parking for clientele and staff. There is a 30x24 detached storage building with overhead door. Located on the busy Wagner Avenue corridor where 13,000+ cars drive by your business every day.