Greenville, OH
639 Wagner Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020

639 Wagner Avenue

639 Wagner Avenue · (937) 423-0916
Location

639 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH 45331

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 4800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
parking
lobby
Office space for lease in a busy office/retail business center on Wagner Avenue. Space comprises of 4 offices, file room, reception space and lobby. The large office could be used as a conference room or add a wall for a 5th office. In all you have approximately 2400 sf of space. Ample parking around the building. Tenant pays all utilities. Entryway 5 x 10, Lobby 16 x 18, Reception 21 x 13, Office 1 16 x 22, Office 2 15 x 11, Office 3 15 x 11, Raised Observation Office 8 x 11, File room 16 x 13. Good traffic flow through this center, complex anchors are the license branch, Goodwill, Harbor Freight and Edison Community College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Wagner Avenue have any available units?
639 Wagner Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 639 Wagner Avenue have?
Some of 639 Wagner Avenue's amenities include parking, business center, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Wagner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
639 Wagner Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Wagner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 639 Wagner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 639 Wagner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 639 Wagner Avenue does offer parking.
Does 639 Wagner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Wagner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Wagner Avenue have a pool?
No, 639 Wagner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 639 Wagner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 639 Wagner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Wagner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Wagner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Wagner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Wagner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
