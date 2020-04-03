639 Wagner Avenue

Amenities

parking business center conference room lobby

Office space for lease in a busy office/retail business center on Wagner Avenue. Space comprises of 4 offices, file room, reception space and lobby. The large office could be used as a conference room or add a wall for a 5th office. In all you have approximately 2400 sf of space. Ample parking around the building. Tenant pays all utilities. Entryway 5 x 10, Lobby 16 x 18, Reception 21 x 13, Office 1 16 x 22, Office 2 15 x 11, Office 3 15 x 11, Raised Observation Office 8 x 11, File room 16 x 13. Good traffic flow through this center, complex anchors are the license branch, Goodwill, Harbor Freight and Edison Community College.