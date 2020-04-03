All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 632 Wagner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, OH
/
632 Wagner Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

632 Wagner Avenue

632 Wagner Avenue · (937) 423-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

632 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH 45331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Office space for lease. This space has approximately 2400sf consisting of a large reception/lobby area, 4 large offices, breakroom, training room, storage room and 2 restrooms. There are two doors to the main parking lot giving you a public access and employee entrance. Space Breakdown: Entry 6x10; 10x9 Waiting area; 19x12 Reception Station; 12x11, 12x11, 16x11, 14x11 Office spaces; 19x11 Breakroom; 23x10 Conference/Training Room; 10x7 Storage Room; 2 Restrooms. Space lends itself well to many different office service businiesses. Center on the busy Wagner Avenue corridor, 13,000+ cars go by the center every day. Complex anchored by a furniture store and restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Wagner Avenue have any available units?
632 Wagner Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 632 Wagner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
632 Wagner Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Wagner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 632 Wagner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 632 Wagner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 632 Wagner Avenue does offer parking.
Does 632 Wagner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Wagner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Wagner Avenue have a pool?
No, 632 Wagner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 632 Wagner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 632 Wagner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Wagner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Wagner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Wagner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Wagner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 632 Wagner Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMuncie, INMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHFairborn, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHLima, OHNew Castle, IN
Sidney, OHBeckett Ridge, OHTroy, OHTrenton, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonBall State University
Sinclair Community CollegeMiami University-Hamilton
Miami University-Oxford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity