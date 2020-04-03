632 Wagner Avenue

Amenities

parking lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking lobby

Office space for lease. This space has approximately 2400sf consisting of a large reception/lobby area, 4 large offices, breakroom, training room, storage room and 2 restrooms. There are two doors to the main parking lot giving you a public access and employee entrance. Space Breakdown: Entry 6x10; 10x9 Waiting area; 19x12 Reception Station; 12x11, 12x11, 16x11, 14x11 Office spaces; 19x11 Breakroom; 23x10 Conference/Training Room; 10x7 Storage Room; 2 Restrooms. Space lends itself well to many different office service businiesses. Center on the busy Wagner Avenue corridor, 13,000+ cars go by the center every day. Complex anchored by a furniture store and restaurant.