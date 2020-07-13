/
31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Green, OH
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Green
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
East Akron
955 Concord Ave
955 Concord Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 955 Concord Ave. This Beautiful 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, updated electrical and plumbing, new carpeting in bedrooms, basement recently dry-locked.
624 E Hopocan Ave
624 East Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One bedroom apartment - Property Id: 294053 Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Barberton. Owner pays all utilities except electric. Coin operated laundry available in building. Please call to schedule a tour of this property.
South Akron
321 Cole Avenue
321 Cole Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5899566)
Firestone Park
1727 Girard St
1727 Girard Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1253 sqft
Three bedroom bungalow available for LAND CONTRACT ONLY - ***PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD CAREFULLY AND MAKE SURE YOU MEET ALL QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING OR INQUIRING*** ****THIS IS NOT A TRADITIONAL RENTAL**** Welcome to 1727 Girard Ave!
Ellet
2400 E Market St
2400 E Market St, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 213929 One bedroom apartment includes refrigerator, range and air conditioner. Professionally managed with 24 hour maintenance service. Please call to set a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Kenmore
1817 New York St
1817 New York Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1128 sqft
Three bedroom bungalow available for LAND CONTRACT ONLY - ***PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD CAREFULLY AND BE SURE YOU MEET ALL QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING OR INQUIRING*** ***THIS IS NOT A TRADITIONAL RENTAL*** Welcome to 1817 New York! A cute
Ellet
1775 South Arlington St
1775 South Arlington Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Three bedroom ranch style home on South Arlington Ave in Akron! This home features a recently renovated first floor, including new flooring and fresh paint throughout, a basement with laundry hookups, an unfinished attic, a detached two car garage
East Akron
854 Lovers Lane
854 Lovers Lane, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$730
1122 sqft
2 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 854 Lovers lane. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Akron Ohio. Home includes Brand new refrigerator and stove. All electrical and plumbing has been updated.
Results within 10 miles of Green
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
Brooksedge
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Chapel Hill
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Buckingham Gate
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Highland Square
103 South Portage Path
103 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Classic two bedroom apartment in the heart of Highland Square. It features hardwood floors, original fixtures, and a bright sun room at the front, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, a dining room with a window seat and built in shelves.
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)
19 Fountain Drive
19 Fountain Drive, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
Available 08/31/20 2005 DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- New luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.
Downtown Massillon
450 South Ave SE
450 South Avenue Southeast, Massillon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1238 sqft
450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. - 450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. Built in 1896.
Harrison Hills
1817 Trinity Place Northwest
1817 Trinity Place Northwest, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
518 sqft
Legends Pointe is located in a serene residential neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, a short drive from the Hall of Fame, highways, and Belden Village Shopping Area in Canton, Ohio.
North Lehman
1027 17th St NW
1027 17th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
1027 17th St NW, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 7,416 sqft multi-family built in 1939. This property is pet friendly. (RLNE5210244)
Highland Square
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.
Howe Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 303886 Beautiful two bedroom one bath apartment with a spacious living room and kitchen, just minutes away from with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.
