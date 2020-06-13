Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Green, OH

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Green

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
624 E Hopocan Ave
624 East Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One bedroom apartment - Property Id: 294053 Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Barberton. Owner pays all utilities except electric. Coin operated laundry available in building. Please call to schedule a tour of this property.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ellet
1 Unit Available
2400 E Market St
2400 E Market St, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 213929 One bedroom apartment includes refrigerator, range and air conditioner. Professionally managed with 24 hour maintenance service. Please call to set a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
7501-03 Rob St. NW - 7501
7501 Rob Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
896 sqft
Available for immediate move in!!! Charming, Updated, 2bd 1ba ranch unit with attached carport on a quiet residential street in Jackson township. Very spacious unit that has been updated with new paint and flooring throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
East Akron
1 Unit Available
631 Merton Ave
631 Merton Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
This is a nice, clean, bright, 3 bedroom plus a large attic room, 1 bath house with a good sized yard. It has carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom, and the original woodwork in the living and dining rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
830 Jenkins Blvd South
830 Jenkins Boulevard South, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Mid-Century modern 1 bed/1 bath apartment; raised ranch duplex in Firestone Park (east). $625/month tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Green
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Brooksedge
Contact for Availability
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
Chapel Hill
104 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Howe Avenue
1 Unit Available
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath apartment just minutes away from Chapel Hill area with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
5 Units Available
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Fountain Drive
19 Fountain Drive, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
2005 DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- New luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Lehman
1 Unit Available
1027 17th St NW
1027 17th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
1027 17th St NW, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 7,416 sqft multi-family built in 1939. This property is pet friendly. (RLNE5210244)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
1913 Pilgrim St.
1913 Pilgrim Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1269 sqft
Newly updated property for lease - 3bed, 1 bath, 2car garage, central air (RLNE5845971)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4721 20th Street NW 9
4721 20th Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lord Manor - Property Id: 41306 Nice location just a mile south of Belden village area in Jackson Township with a plain local schools. 1st floor unit with a full bath, refregerator/freezer, electric stove and carport .

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tallmadge Avenue
1 Unit Available
1300 Bailey Rd
1300 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 212383 Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment. Refrigerator, range and air conditioning included. Coin operated laundry in building. Please call to set up a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
116 Dodge Ave
116 Dodge Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
683 Grifton Ave
683 Grifton Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
Recently renovated two bedroom home on Grifton Ave! This ranch style home features fresh paint, new carpet will be installed in the living and dining rooms, new kitchen flooring, spacious back yard, off-street parking, and a one car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
139 Hollinger Ave
139 Hollinger Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
Three bedroom house for rent on Hollinger Avenue! This single family home features a covered front porch, original woodwork throughout, new and easy to clean laminate flooring throughout the first and second stories, spacious kitchen (tenant will

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Harrison Hills
1 Unit Available
1817 Trinity Place Northwest
1817 Trinity Place Northwest, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
518 sqft
Legends Pointe is located in a serene residential neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, a short drive from the Hall of Fame, highways, and Belden Village Shopping Area in Canton, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
1105 2nd Avenue - 31
1105 2nd Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$565
525 sqft
Newly updated, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment off of S Arlington Street. Brand new flooring, appliances, and freshly painted. Building is managed by a professional property management company.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Green, OH

Finding an apartment in Green that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

