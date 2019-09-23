143 Thresher Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Village home in the heart of Granville. Wrap around screened in porch, beautiful hardwood floors, spacious family room, and secluded flat backyard add to the homes character. This house on a quiet hill offers updates throughout including kitchen w/ granite countertops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances. The house also boasts 17 installed exterior windows (2019) and a newer roof (2017). Addition features include 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gas fireplace, 1st floor laundry, formal and causal eating spaces, and a walk up attic. Easy walk to uptown, Denison campus, the library, and Wildwood playground!