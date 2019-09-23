All apartments in Granville
143 Thresher Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:20 AM

143 Thresher Street

143 Thresher Street · No Longer Available
Location

143 Thresher Street, Granville, OH 43023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Gorgeous Village home in the heart of Granville. Wrap around screened in porch, beautiful hardwood floors, spacious family room, and secluded flat backyard add to the homes character. This house on a quiet hill offers updates throughout including kitchen w/ granite countertops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances. The house also boasts 17 installed exterior windows (2019) and a newer roof (2017). Addition features include 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gas fireplace, 1st floor laundry, formal and causal eating spaces, and a walk up attic. Easy walk to uptown, Denison campus, the library, and Wildwood playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Thresher Street have any available units?
143 Thresher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Granville, OH.
What amenities does 143 Thresher Street have?
Some of 143 Thresher Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Thresher Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 Thresher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Thresher Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 Thresher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granville.
Does 143 Thresher Street offer parking?
Yes, 143 Thresher Street offers parking.
Does 143 Thresher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Thresher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Thresher Street have a pool?
No, 143 Thresher Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 Thresher Street have accessible units?
No, 143 Thresher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Thresher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Thresher Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Thresher Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Thresher Street does not have units with air conditioning.
