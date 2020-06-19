207 Winchester Rd-204

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

This adorable one bedroom unit is warm, welcoming haven from the craziness of the outside world. Fully equipped Kitchen is perfect for the amateur chef. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. The only thing it needs is you. Note: This unit does not have a balcony.

The Lawnfair apartment complex contains a variety of quality apartments including studio, one, two, and three bedrooms. Lawnfair apartments are ideally located in Fairlawn a short distance away from a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment locations. Located in the Copley school district, Lawnfair apartments provide access to many excellent educational options.