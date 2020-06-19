All apartments in Fairlawn
Find more places like 207 Winchester Rd-204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairlawn, OH
/
207 Winchester Rd-204
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:34 AM

207 Winchester Rd-204

207 Winchester Rd · (330) 687-7530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairlawn
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

207 Winchester Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333
Fairlawn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
This adorable one bedroom unit is warm, welcoming haven from the craziness of the outside world. Fully equipped Kitchen is perfect for the amateur chef. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. The only thing it needs is you. Note: This unit does not have a balcony.
The Lawnfair apartment complex contains a variety of quality apartments including studio, one, two, and three bedrooms. Lawnfair apartments are ideally located in Fairlawn a short distance away from a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment locations. Located in the Copley school district, Lawnfair apartments provide access to many excellent educational options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Winchester Rd-204 have any available units?
207 Winchester Rd-204 has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Winchester Rd-204 have?
Some of 207 Winchester Rd-204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Winchester Rd-204 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Winchester Rd-204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Winchester Rd-204 pet-friendly?
No, 207 Winchester Rd-204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairlawn.
Does 207 Winchester Rd-204 offer parking?
Yes, 207 Winchester Rd-204 does offer parking.
Does 207 Winchester Rd-204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Winchester Rd-204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Winchester Rd-204 have a pool?
Yes, 207 Winchester Rd-204 has a pool.
Does 207 Winchester Rd-204 have accessible units?
No, 207 Winchester Rd-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Winchester Rd-204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Winchester Rd-204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Winchester Rd-204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Winchester Rd-204 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 207 Winchester Rd-204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairlawn 1 BedroomsFairlawn 2 Bedrooms
Fairlawn 3 BedroomsFairlawn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairlawn Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OH
Lakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity