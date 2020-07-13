/
17 Apartments under $800 for rent in Elyria, OH
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5 Lesnick Ct
5 Lesnick Ct, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1144 sqft
3 bedroom, Pet Friendly for Small Dogs & Cats! - - Includes a stove and refrigerator - Tenant pays all utilities - Pet friendly for small dogs & cats! - Apply online at www.sandstonepm.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
157 Harvard Ave
157 Harvard Ave, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 315819 DO NOT MISS OUT! Charming 2nd floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit in the quiet and desirable Eastern Heights neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Elyria
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Apartments
5717 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with breakfast bar, modern appliances, and dishwashers in select units. Secured entry and on-site laundry. Free parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 2 at 04:30pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Cove Apartments
1817 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with fully equipped kitchens complete with microwave, electric range, oven, and refrigerator. Patios or balconies available in each unit. Private entrances available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:46pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3637 Canton Ave
3637 Canton Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Recent Remodel - Recent Remodeled - Central Air Conditioning - 2 Bed, 1 Bath in Lorain. No Section 8 Screening: - We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4125 Riverview Lane
4125 Riverview Ln, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
Nicely finished 3 bedroom Homewood ranch. - Freshly painted with new vinyl plank flooring! As you enter from the covered front porch you walk in the living room with picture window and coat closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
328 Day Dr.
328 Day Dr, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
981 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 328 Day Dr. in Lorain. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1504 Washington Ave
1504 Washington Ave, Lorain, OH
4 Bedrooms
$800
1210 sqft
1504 Washington Ave., Lorain - Freshly rehabbed 4 bedroom Colonial enclosed front porch/sunroom and built-in cabinets in formal dining room and eat-in kitchen! Full bath located upstairs and full bath with stand-up shower in basement. (RLNE5880449)
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)
1 of 1
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
2634 Reid Ave.
2634 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
1540 sqft
- (RLNE4367645)
1 of 15
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
629 Vermont Drive
629 Vermont Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)
1817 North Nantucket Drive, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
206 Available 07/15/20 $35 application fee Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space.
Results within 10 miles of Elyria
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 03:11pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1024 West Erie Ave
1024 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 full bathrooms. Walking distance to downtown, parks, library, restaurants. First floor features a spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Three bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Big basement with full bathroom. Fenced in backyard.
