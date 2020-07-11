17 Apartments for rent in Brook Park, OH with move-in specials

Brook Park, Ohio is located just west of Cleveland, and is the home of the Cleveland Hopkins Airport and the NASA-Lewis Research Center, not to mention a feisty and controversial red-haired mayor, Tom Coyne.

According to 2010 census data, the population of Brook Park is roughly 20,000, meaning that while not a metropolis, it is far from a small city. The northern part of Brook Park borders the Rocky River Reservation, which is part of the Emerald Necklace of Greater Cleveland Parks, and is close to Brookside Park and the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center as well as the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. There is plenty of shopping and a movie theater at Brookgate Shopping Center and along the major roads, Snow Road, West 130th and Smith Road. See, there's plenty to do in Brook Park!