17 Apartments for rent in Brook Park, OH with move-in specials
Brook Park, Ohio is located just west of Cleveland, and is the home of the Cleveland Hopkins Airport and the NASA-Lewis Research Center, not to mention a feisty and controversial red-haired mayor, Tom Coyne.
According to 2010 census data, the population of Brook Park is roughly 20,000, meaning that while not a metropolis, it is far from a small city. The northern part of Brook Park borders the Rocky River Reservation, which is part of the Emerald Necklace of Greater Cleveland Parks, and is close to Brookside Park and the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center as well as the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. There is plenty of shopping and a movie theater at Brookgate Shopping Center and along the major roads, Snow Road, West 130th and Smith Road. See, there's plenty to do in Brook Park! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brook Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Brook Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.