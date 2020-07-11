Apartment List
OH
/
brook park
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Brook Park, OH with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Results within 5 miles of Brook Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$747
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
44 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$728
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Results within 10 miles of Brook Park
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
47 Units Available
Parma
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
43 Units Available
Civic Center
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
270 Units Available
Playhouse Square
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,448
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,265
1764 sqft
Raise the curtain on a premier residential experience at The Lumen in the heart of the vibrant Playhouse Square district in downtown Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 02:15pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
17 Units Available
Gateway District
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 02:06pm
$
4 Units Available
Avenue District
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
13 Units Available
Gateway District
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huron Square in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
81 Units Available
Gateway District
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 17 at 02:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Tremont
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
City Guide for Brook Park, OH

Brook Park, Ohio is located just west of Cleveland, and is the home of the Cleveland Hopkins Airport and the NASA-Lewis Research Center, not to mention a feisty and controversial red-haired mayor, Tom Coyne.

According to 2010 census data, the population of Brook Park is roughly 20,000, meaning that while not a metropolis, it is far from a small city. The northern part of Brook Park borders the Rocky River Reservation, which is part of the Emerald Necklace of Greater Cleveland Parks, and is close to Brookside Park and the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center as well as the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. There is plenty of shopping and a movie theater at Brookgate Shopping Center and along the major roads, Snow Road, West 130th and Smith Road. See, there's plenty to do in Brook Park! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Brook Park, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brook Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Brook Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

