Brice, OH
6132 Kensington Glen Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:42 PM

6132 Kensington Glen Drive

6132 Kensington Glen Drive
Location

6132 Kensington Glen Drive, Brice, OH 43109
Brice

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Groveport schools 3 bed 2 bath one story home. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and new ss appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, goes into laundry room and then garage. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and master bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. House has fresh paint. no basement, central A/C, mini blinds. rear fenced yard, and 2 car attached garage with opener. Rents for 1325 month+1325 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have any available units?
6132 Kensington Glen Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have?
Some of 6132 Kensington Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6132 Kensington Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6132 Kensington Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6132 Kensington Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brice.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive does offer parking.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive has units with air conditioning.
