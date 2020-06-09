All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Find more places like 3252 Faycrest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blacklick Estates, OH
/
3252 Faycrest Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3252 Faycrest Road

3252 Faycrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blacklick Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3252 Faycrest Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3252 Faycrest Road Available 06/12/20 Must See Blacklick Estates Home For Rent - 3 Beds
1 Full Bath
Wide Plank Flooring Throughout!
Updated & Charming 3 Bedroom Home On Large Lot in Blacklick Estates! Home Is in Excellent Condition! Updates Include New Roof 2012, New Siding 2012, New Electric Panel 2012,
Updated Kitchen 2013 Includes Cabinets, Counter Tops and Tile Back Splash,
Ac Was Installed 2012
Updated Bath 2012
Steps and Flooring Added To Attic For Storage Space

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-859-5171

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3588655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 Faycrest Road have any available units?
3252 Faycrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 3252 Faycrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
3252 Faycrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 Faycrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 3252 Faycrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates.
Does 3252 Faycrest Road offer parking?
No, 3252 Faycrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 3252 Faycrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 Faycrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 Faycrest Road have a pool?
No, 3252 Faycrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 3252 Faycrest Road have accessible units?
No, 3252 Faycrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 Faycrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 Faycrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3252 Faycrest Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3252 Faycrest Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blacklick Estates 2 BedroomsBlacklick Estates 3 Bedrooms
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Garage
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Grove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OH
Worthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus