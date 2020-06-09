Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

3252 Faycrest Road Available 06/12/20 Must See Blacklick Estates Home For Rent - 3 Beds

1 Full Bath

Wide Plank Flooring Throughout!

Updated & Charming 3 Bedroom Home On Large Lot in Blacklick Estates! Home Is in Excellent Condition! Updates Include New Roof 2012, New Siding 2012, New Electric Panel 2012,

Updated Kitchen 2013 Includes Cabinets, Counter Tops and Tile Back Splash,

Ac Was Installed 2012

Updated Bath 2012

Steps and Flooring Added To Attic For Storage Space



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.



This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!

Click this link below to see the rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



Call Today at 614-859-5171



http://VipRealtyHomes.com

http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3588655)