This building has exceptional versatility to be used for office, distribution or light industrial. Located in a high traffic area on S. Main St., this building has 4800 sq ft and was built in 2007 by Link Construction with an air conditioned professional office and 1 bathroom. Included is trailer (PARCEL 17-106-08-17-001-000) that was previously used as drive up taco business. Property available to lease for $2200 monthly.