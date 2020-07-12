Apartment List
/
OH
/
batavia
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Batavia, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Batavia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1108 sqft
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground.
Results within 1 mile of Batavia

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4650 Trophy Lane
4650 Trophy Lane, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Don't miss this Top Floor Condo in a Very Desirable Neighborhood. Unfurnished, Move In Ready & Carpets Professionally Cleaned! Features an Open Floor plan, Vaulted Ceiling, Tons of Light, In-Unit W/D, Master w/Ensuite & Walk-In Closet.
Results within 5 miles of Batavia
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Union Township
1252 Redleaf Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1399 sqft
This charming community allows individuals to ensure single-story apartment living with benefits such as a private, attached garage. On-site amenities include lots of green space and energy efficient appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free homes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1418 Twin Spires Drive
1418 Twin Spires Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bed, 2 bath with laundry room off of foyer. Lower level condo with walkout patio to beautiful wooded view! Pool, water, trails, fitness center use included in rent. Short term, 6 months available at $1300/mo. Dogs ok.
Results within 10 miles of Batavia
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Forestville
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Mulberry
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Mulberry
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$940
1205 sqft
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Forestville
Immaculate Townhomes
1277 Immaculate Lane, Forestville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Immaculate Townhomes in Forestville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Woodville Pike
1410 Woodville Pike, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1671 sqft
This home is truly one of a kind! Outside you'll find a great deal of off street parking including space under the carport and a nice little patio. Entering through the back door into the mud room with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Summerside
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Grove
1951 Fireside Drive
1951 Fireside Drive, Cherry Grove, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Ranch!! 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch for rent in Anderson. Original hardwood floors throughout, 2 car garage, flat back yard. Backs up to Julif's Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Milford
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH. This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
10 Meadows Dr
10 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
14 Meadows Dr
14 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.

1 of 16

Last updated December 13 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Quarter Horse Cir Loveland Oh 45140-2067
1500 Quarterhorse Circle, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2220 sqft
Lovely unit with open floor plan. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with rich wood cabinets and walk-out to deck. Large bight and sunny living and dining space with built-in shelving and fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Batavia, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Batavia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Batavia 2 BedroomsBatavia 3 BedroomsBatavia Apartments with Balcony
Batavia Apartments with ParkingBatavia Apartments with Pool
Batavia Dog Friendly ApartmentsBatavia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OH
Four Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Cincinnati-Clermont CollegeGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College