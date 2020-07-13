/
apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Avon Lake, OH with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$934
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2 Landings Way
2 Landings Way, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Avon Lake. Water and garbage/trash included. Pool, tennis court, Party Center privileges. No Pets/Smoking. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
287 Herrmann Dr
287 Herrmann Dr, Avon Lake, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3455 sqft
One of a kind custom home on a ONE ACRE private setting in Avon Lake! With over 3,400 sq ft of living space, a 2nd-floor master suite with an amazing glamour bath and direct access to a private hot tub, updated kitchen, finished basement, THREE car
Results within 1 mile of Avon Lake
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
15 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Results within 5 miles of Avon Lake
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,092
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1655 Cedarwood Dr Apt 310
1655 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1004 sqft
This condo features 2 bedrooms 2 full baths with an extra den/study space. Eat in kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and a double oven for extra cooking space. Freshly painted and new carpeting. Garage space is provided.
Results within 10 miles of Avon Lake
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
26 Units Available
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Last updated July 11 at 03:11pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
