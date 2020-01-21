All apartments in Ashland
146 Arthur St
146 Arthur St

146 Arthur Street · (419) 281-3446
Location

146 Arthur Street, Ashland, OH 44805

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $629 · Avail. now

$629

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 story home with 1.5 bathrooms. The rent is $629.00 a month and it is a 12 month lease. Tenant is responsible to pay the gas, electric, and water. Also, the tenant is responsible to mow the lawn. There are no appliances furnished. NO PETS, laundry hook-ups are on the first floor, has a large deck and a storage building. If you are interested, you will need to come to the office to get the key to view before applying with us. You must bring in your photo ID for us to hold until you return the key back to our office. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, you can call our office at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Arthur St have any available units?
146 Arthur St has a unit available for $629 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 146 Arthur St currently offering any rent specials?
146 Arthur St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Arthur St pet-friendly?
No, 146 Arthur St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 146 Arthur St offer parking?
No, 146 Arthur St does not offer parking.
Does 146 Arthur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Arthur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Arthur St have a pool?
No, 146 Arthur St does not have a pool.
Does 146 Arthur St have accessible units?
No, 146 Arthur St does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Arthur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Arthur St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Arthur St have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Arthur St does not have units with air conditioning.
