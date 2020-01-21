146 Arthur St

Amenities

This is a 4 bedroom, 2 story home with 1.5 bathrooms. The rent is $629.00 a month and it is a 12 month lease. Tenant is responsible to pay the gas, electric, and water. Also, the tenant is responsible to mow the lawn. There are no appliances furnished. NO PETS, laundry hook-ups are on the first floor, has a large deck and a storage building. If you are interested, you will need to come to the office to get the key to view before applying with us. You must bring in your photo ID for us to hold until you return the key back to our office. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, you can call our office at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.



No Pets Allowed



