This is a 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. The rent is $565.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays electric and water. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer are furnished. Has A/C and a 1 car garage. Lawn care is provided. If you are interested, please contact our office at 419-281-3446 to discuss. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5788556)