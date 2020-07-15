Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near NU
Northwind Forest
5220 Hedgewood Drive, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
937 sqft
Nestled harmoniously amongst majestic trees and lush landscaping, Northwind Forest provides serenity that allows you to relax while Midland's attractions are just minutes away.
5508 Vandemere Drive
5508 Vandemere Drive, Midland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2217 sqft
Check out this furnished rental in a fantastic Midland neighborhood. This contemporary, newer built home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with very little traffic.
414 N Saginaw Rd
414 N Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1790 sqft
This extra-large 1790 sq-ft unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage & finished basement. Washer & Dryer hookups (rentals available). Snow removal & lawn care are included. Centrally located near shopping and restaurants.
2613 Jefferson Ave
2613 Jefferson Avenue, Midland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1521 sqft
Family home with 1521 square feet, 4 bedrooms - 3 of which are on main floor, full basement with finished room and laundry room with washer and dryer, Central A/C, large backyard and 1 car garage; located 1 block from Midland Community Center, close
2609 Jefferson Ave
2609 Jefferson Avenue, Midland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1312 sqft
Family home with 1312 square feet, 3 bedrooms - 2 of which are on main floor, office or den which could also be used as 4th bedroom on second floor, full basement with washer and dryer hook-ups, large backyard and 1 car detached garage; located
2910 N Saginaw Road
2910 N Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI
Studio
$1,450
1296 sqft
A perfect office location! On north Saginaw Road, directly across from the Mid- Michigan Medical Center! Great Visibility! Approx. 22,000 Car Per Day drive past this location! The tenant only pays tent and their own homes.