Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
MA
/
Greenfield Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:49 AM

2 Apartments For Rent Near Greenfield Community College

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Mill House
75 Wells St, Greenfield Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
863 sqft
A short drive from I-91 and Route 5. Recently renovated apartments in a large residential community. Homes feature carpet, fully equipped kitchen, a bathtub and garbage disposal. Community has a pool and a gym.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Franklin Street - A1
24 Franklin Street, Greenfield Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful restored building in the heart of Greenfield with spacious and light filled apartments. Great oak hardwood floors, amazing windows, lots of storage and original character.

