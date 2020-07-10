/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Barr Lane
107 Barr Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1683 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath luxurious town home. This home offers a 2 story entry. Living room has crown moulding and is open to the foyer below.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Firthcliffe
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1338 sqft
Bright and beautiful end unit available! 55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green" Complex in the heart of Cornwall.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Perrins Peak Road
21 Perrin's Peak Road, Rockland County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
4076 sqft
A very attractive offer! Hurry and be in for September! 4000+ SQ Foot Colonial in a CUL DE SAC with full finished walkout basement is Stony Point NY's BEST CHOICE! There is not a THING to do but move in! Grand Foyer Entry w/ Gorgeous Chandelier
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Hillside Terrace
12 Hillside Terrace, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
Beautiful raised Ranch with finished lower level! All updated! Great large family room on main level with cathedral ceiling overlooking patio and backyard. Spacious rooms thruout. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1844 sqft
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
279 Buttonwood Avenue
279 Buttonwood Avenue, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3800 sqft
Custom built colonial set high on a knoll overlooking rolling lawns and tall trees.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Cornwall-on-Hudson
78 Duncan Avenue
78 Duncan Avenue, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Bright, sunny, LARGE two bedroom apartment in the heart of the Village of Cornwall on Hudson. Second floor apartment with large living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom with tub/shower.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
40 Church Street
40 Church Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
908 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1947 Cottage available for rent. Recently renovated & well maintained. Full unfinished walkout basement with washer & dryer. Centrally located near cafes, restaurants, and West point.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Chester
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.