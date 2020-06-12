/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:37 PM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westmere, NY
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Results within 5 miles of Westmere
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Campus Area
39 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1148 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
535 KENWOOD AV
535 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well maintained ranch style duplex in a super convenient location. This unit features hard wood floors, 2 good sized bedrooms, full bath, and good sized kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Westmere
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Northside
12 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Stockade
1 Unit Available
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.