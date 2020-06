Amenities

1 bedroom apartment to be available March 1st for subleasing at Harmony Hill Apartments in Albany, NY. 4 minutes away from Crossgates Mall!

Willing to pay off first months rent!

Amenities include: Resident clubhouse, Fitness center, Swimming pool, Laundry centers in each building, 24-hour emergency maintenance, Efficient Appliances,Heat and hot water included, & Central air conditioning. Applicants must have a 700 credit score making at least a year.