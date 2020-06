Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

New to Market! Available for July 2020 only. Summer Oasis with park-like back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space. Great room with custom high ceilings, bar stool seating overlooking kitchen, fireplace and french doors to patio. Formal Dining room. Formal Living room with fire place. Den/Office offers ample additional space for the family to spread out or to have a quiet work space. First floor Jr Master Bedroom with Sliders to back yard and private door to first floor full bath. First floor full bath also has exterior door for easy access from pool. Second floor Master Bedroom Suite with private balcony deck overlooking backyard. Master Bath features walk in rain head shower and soaker tub. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor.