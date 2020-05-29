All apartments in Westhampton Beach
Find more places like 333 Dune Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westhampton Beach, NY
/
333 Dune Rd
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

333 Dune Rd

333 Dune Road · (516) 819-8569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westhampton Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

333 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
Westhampton Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated in 2012, this oceanfront Post Modern is the perfect retreat - gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances - 2 sinks, 2 dishwashers, 3 refrigerators, wine cooler and whole house water filtration system. Second level open floor plan with magnificent ocean and bay views - all bedrooms are en-suite, three of which have gas fireplaces and flat screen tvs. Enjoy those views from North and South decks and porches surrounded by privacy landscaping. This property also has deeded bay right of way for kayaking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Dune Rd have any available units?
333 Dune Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westhampton Beach, NY.
What amenities does 333 Dune Rd have?
Some of 333 Dune Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Dune Rd currently offering any rent specials?
333 Dune Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Dune Rd pet-friendly?
No, 333 Dune Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westhampton Beach.
Does 333 Dune Rd offer parking?
Yes, 333 Dune Rd does offer parking.
Does 333 Dune Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Dune Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Dune Rd have a pool?
No, 333 Dune Rd does not have a pool.
Does 333 Dune Rd have accessible units?
No, 333 Dune Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Dune Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Dune Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Dune Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Dune Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 333 Dune Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westhampton Beach 2 BedroomsWesthampton Beach 3 Bedrooms
Westhampton Beach Apartments with BalconyWesthampton Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Westhampton Beach Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CT
North Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYWest Islip, NYIslandia, NY
Greenport, NYShirley, NYWesthampton, NYGreenport West, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYMastic Beach, NYHuntington, NYBridgeport, CTEast Islip, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity